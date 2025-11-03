Early access is in 37 days, and I want to get some feedback via this playtest before then.

I haven't made any updates in a while because I've been working on fixing a bunch of long standing bugs and basically working out a lot of design problems that have been pissing me off.

Which has more or less meant that quite a lot of the game has been unplayable for the past month or so.

Hopefully that period is over now, and I'm focusing on mostly content this month leading up to early access.

Anyways this build is basically broken but I just needed to test some stuff.

There is however quite a lot of new "stuff" but not all of it will be obvious. But a brief outline off the top of my head of the important stuff:

Gamepad support (still some untested cases, though, but I fixed the big ones like total moveset responsiveness + basic pause menu navigation)

Player Inventory UI fixes/improvements

Location info UI fixes/improvements

overworld overhaul

swimming fx

player combat overhaul added poise added guard break added player/entity mass contributing to ungrounding/knockback added player attributes contributing to damage/knockback can spend energy to level up now (can't remember if this was in previous update)

player movement improvements wallrun is more reliable, sliding mechanics deeper (active and passive) and more satisfying actions tied to equipped item fixed charged attacks (hold to charge up) remapped wallrun controls

new checkpoint system (energy shrines are checkpoints, kind of like Dark Souls bonfires)

loading screen on game load from main menu

reworked player loader that is less prone to breaking

quicker respawn

more reliable overworld position save/load (i hope)

reworked scene loader/transitions (less prone to breaking/bugging out position + player can now enter the same location from multiple entry points (sounds simple but couldn't do it before)

probably some other stuff i can't remember

Like I said though the build is a bit busted but I need to test some stuff so I'll probably patch this later in the week. It's also my birthday today.