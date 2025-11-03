This is more of a patch update to be honest, but because this has a lot of fixes, this is a regular update.
Also, I updated the game engine to GM2024.14, which caused the game to be much larger than it is, so I didn't intend to clickbait people thinking this is some huge 200mb update. This is probably a bug on the engine side, so it might be fixed in the next update. Also if there are any other issues because of this engine update, let me know.
All campaigns are 50% off for a week!
If you don't know, all campaigns are 50% off right now! I recommend everyone buying the campaign pack while it's at it's best value at the moment!
Features (mostly fixes):
Fixed issue with campaigns which were bought using credits, mainly the Lethal Company campaign. This is an important fix, so let me know if you have the campaign unlocked now. If you don't have the campaign unlocked by buying it with credits let me know in the comments.
All hooks now have a magnet attached to them, making it easier for the hook to get coins
Hooks will bring money in range of the player's magnet instead of going straight to the center
Hooks will attempt to go after gifts to open them
Hook speed has been amplified based on speed level
Fixed crash when holding fire while having a hook (thanks Kingdud)
Fixed Power Star shop description bug (thanks Kingdud)
Fixed skill tree issues with the Power Star (thanks Kingdud)
The power star will now upgrade the hook to level 12
You can now collect gifts even if you don't have the gift utility
Fixed bouncy orbs tier 4 skill tree (thanks Kingdud)
Recruitments can now pick up gifts, but will not chase after them
Fixed issue where in the campaign menu, every frame there would be a check if you own a campaign
Fixed esc not responding in main menu, the escape key will now select 'back' and will go a menu back (thanks Kingdud)
Updated engine to GM2024.14, bringing various performance improvements, but it could introduce unexpected bugs.
