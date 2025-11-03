This is more of a patch update to be honest, but because this has a lot of fixes, this is a regular update.

Also, I updated the game engine to GM2024.14, which caused the game to be much larger than it is, so I didn't intend to clickbait people thinking this is some huge 200mb update. This is probably a bug on the engine side, so it might be fixed in the next update. Also if there are any other issues because of this engine update, let me know.

If you don't know, all campaigns are 50% off right now! I recommend everyone buying the campaign pack while it's at it's best value at the moment!

Features (mostly fixes):