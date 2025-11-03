 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20655165
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixed

  • Resolved an issue where selecting a spell created orphan nodes.

  • Fixed unexpected behavior when stacking items.

Features

  • Players can now right-click to take a single item from an inventory slot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3565701
