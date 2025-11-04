Changes in the beta version 03-11-2025:



**Note**

These changes are implemented at the gameplay level, but the in-game guides have not yet been updated.



**Gameplay**

-Added the "Antisocial Corner," which contains the single-player modes.

-Added the single-player mode "Beat the AI," which consists of a quick match against the CPU.

-Other single-player options will be added in the future.



**General**

-Adjustments to dodges. Previously, the long recovery time could leave you vulnerable.



Affects: Everyone



-Change to the charged jump mechanic. Now, you must press the skill button and up before the normal jump finishes, instead of down and skill. Previously, this conflicted with trying to dodge in place and was also somewhat slow and counterintuitive for performing other actions in the air.



Affects: Jack, Weirdo, Cronchman, Egguy



- Standardized jump time based on agility level: 0 agility, 12 frames; 5 agility, 2 frames (each point subtracts 2 frames)



Affects: All characters



- Improved timing and buffering for choreographic sequences.



- General adjustments to collision boxes, animations, and movements for all characters.



**Characters**

-Widijou

Changes to the distribution of some attacks to make them more intuitive/easier to use



Shawashawasha is now the back special, and Saltimbanqui is the forward special)



Increased Saltimbanqui damage and adjustments to its mechanics



Adjusted passive: Rage (reduced the maximum attack boost from 200% to 100%)



Various adjustments to his basic attacks and hitboxes



Increased the energy cost for his choreographic chains



-Jack

Change to the Fart-Booster mechanics. Jack now retains control after it ends, allowing him to perform some actions in the air, leading to some new combos.

You can now slightly control your horizontal speed while ascending.



Adjusted the charge time of his passive: Flatulence



Change to Jackmobile: To launch yourself, press any normal attack button. Damage and distance traveled vary depending on your initial speed. To land, press down.



Reduced the damage from the Jackmobile's launch.



Increased the Jackmobile's energy cost.



Changed the taunt animation. It's a ludonarrative dissonance to waste energy to fart, but then have the taunt, which recovers energy, consist of a fart. Now, the music plays until you release the taunt button.



Fixed the shield bug while running where the character wouldn't take damage, nor would the shield run out.



-Alex

Changed the arrangement of the elements in his special build. Added an animation to indicate the mode change.



Adjustments to the tail thruster.



-Mike

Changed his hook: now, when you perform the diagonal hook, you can grab the opponent to pull them in. Also, if you're pulled by the hook, you'll pull the opponent with you.

Additionally, during the diagonal hook, when you're ascending, you can descend simply by pressing a direction instead of pressing the special button.



Adjustment to his "Bass Buster" combo chain: an initial boost has been added to make it easier to land.



-Iago

Changes to the distribution of his special techniques to make them more intuitive/easier to use: now, Yo-Yo Shield is the back special, and Yo-Yo Hook is the neutral one.



He now pulls out his skateboard faster.



The ultimate technique now deploys faster and has a period of invulnerability at the start.



Fixed a bug where Yo-Yo Shield wouldn't last.



-Weirdo

Adjustments to his passive ability. He now charges energy faster than normal with the taunt.



Adjustments to his energy balls.



His "Super Combo" combo chain can now be performed in the air.



Adjustments to his "Levitate" technique: the passive descent now stops near the ground, and his horizontal flight speed has been increased.



Changed his quick back jump. It's cooler now.



-Cronchman

Adjusted his "Clumsy Thunderbolt" technique, reducing damage and electrocution time.



-Egguy

His "Armoegg Deployment" combo now begins with a small forward boost to make it easier to hit.



Changed his "Egg-Bomb" self throw. Damage now varies depending on flight speed. Flight distance has also been slightly increased.



In addition, the erratic behavior it had has been corrected.



-Towelman

Changed the weapon selection process. Instead of switching between weapons one by one, they are now deployed all at once, and you select by aiming with the direction.



**Aesthetics**

-New menu design with cool illustrations (pending completion)

-Original menu sounds



**Things you might not be interested in but that I'm excited about**

-Fixed default settings. It wasn't configured correctly, so when you reset it changed everything to a new configuration.