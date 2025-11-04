 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20655059 Edited 4 November 2025 – 00:19:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Release 2025.4.1 is now Live! This release brings Boops, Discord Login, Instance Linking, a new reporting flow... and support for World Dynamics! You can read the full notes here.

Or, watch them below:

Changed depots in open-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20655059
Windows VRChat Content Depot 438101
