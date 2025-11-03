 Skip to content
Major 3 November 2025 Build 20654964 Edited 3 November 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PHYSICS - Every map now have physics object the player can interact with and shoot, really makes the game come alive.

Alongside this, it has a TON of new features, hereby new weapons, new character, map adjustements and much more.

Physics

Every map now features new physics-props that you can move around and shoot - overall giving a much more dynamic feel to the maps.

Sliding

I replaced dashing with sliding and an appropiate animation for such, let me know what you think!

New weapons

Say hello to TWO new weapons, the boxing gloves and the nailgun.

The nailgun is a killstreak weapon unlocked by getting ricochet kills (ie revolver projectile bounce kills) and the boxing gloves are a close combat melee weapon. Punch specific combos for extra damage!

Bot difficulty overhaul

I've spent some time making the difficulties scale a bit differently. The easy and medium difficulties are much more forgiving - and on top of that, a difficulty for bots is automatically selected based on your player level. (Can be overridden for more exp of course)
Bots now also have a "initial fire delay" making them less aim-botty

Weapon UI

The game now finally features some weapon/ammo HUD/UI. Really glad how this came out

Worksite overhaul

I've completely redid the worksite map as it was due an update - let me know what you think and how it plays

Tons of other changes & fixes

I've also fixed a ton of smaller issues & bugs, read the entire changelog below!

  • Added physics props to every map

    • yes I could list all the maps and make this changelog be even more massive

  • Reworked worksite map completely - new layout

  • Added new weapon - the boxing gloves, use mouse1&2 to punch and deal extra damage if you punch certain combos

  • Added skins for boxing glove weapons (BiggieD's soul has been released)

  • Added a new killstreak weapon - the nailgun

  • Replaced dash in favor of sliding and added slide animation for all characters

  • Added killstreaks & boxing gloves to the tutorial level

  • Completely redid all bot difficulties - bots can now deal less damage yet receive more (on easier difficulties)

  • Added an initial fire delay to bots to prevent their aimbot nature

  • Added weapon UI/HUD to all weapons - weapon name and ammo count now shown & animated

  • Added two new character skin unlocks - both are secrets to unlock in-game

  • Removed old terminal/console that wasn't used

  • Optimized memory & CPU usage in a few cases - mostly regarding gamemodes

  • Heavily optimized the performance of players joining/respawning

  • Added a slide kill stat & daily challenges regarding slide kills

  • Removed framerate lock - game can run as fast as hardware allows if not limited in settings

  • Fixed "+1 kill" showing for suicides/explosion accidents

  • Fixed being able to revenge yourself

  • Reworked how killstreaks are handled (mostly behind the scenes)

  • Added a mouse cursor UI for when a secret is found (like how "+1 kill" works)

  • Added a ricochet kill stat

  • Made the lever action NOT be a ricochet weapon

  • Fixed weapons being able to damage players more than once (mostly seen on explosives)

  • Fixed a bug where the HE grenade killstreak could be invisible

  • Fixed volume of ricochet bullet sound

  • Fixed supporter edition skins counting towards global weapon unlock progression

  • Tons of other small fixes and changes

And remember to leave a Steam review if you haven't already - those help me so much!

(soon 100 reviews omgomgomg tytytyty)

Join the Discord for cool behind-the-scenes stuff also if you want!

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2512161
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2512162
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2512163
  • Loading history…
