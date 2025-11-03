PHYSICS - Every map now have physics object the player can interact with and shoot, really makes the game come alive.
Alongside this, it has a TON of new features, hereby new weapons, new character, map adjustements and much more.
Physics
Every map now features new physics-props that you can move around and shoot - overall giving a much more dynamic feel to the maps.
Sliding
I replaced dashing with sliding and an appropiate animation for such, let me know what you think!
New weapons
Say hello to TWO new weapons, the boxing gloves and the nailgun.
The nailgun is a killstreak weapon unlocked by getting ricochet kills (ie revolver projectile bounce kills) and the boxing gloves are a close combat melee weapon. Punch specific combos for extra damage!
Bot difficulty overhaul
I've spent some time making the difficulties scale a bit differently. The easy and medium difficulties are much more forgiving - and on top of that, a difficulty for bots is automatically selected based on your player level. (Can be overridden for more exp of course)
Bots now also have a "initial fire delay" making them less aim-botty
Weapon UI
The game now finally features some weapon/ammo HUD/UI. Really glad how this came out
Worksite overhaul
I've completely redid the worksite map as it was due an update - let me know what you think and how it plays
Tons of other changes & fixes
I've also fixed a ton of smaller issues & bugs, read the entire changelog below!
Added physics props to every map
Reworked worksite map completely - new layout
Added new weapon - the boxing gloves, use mouse1&2 to punch and deal extra damage if you punch certain combos
Added skins for boxing glove weapons (BiggieD's soul has been released)
Added a new killstreak weapon - the nailgun
Replaced dash in favor of sliding and added slide animation for all characters
Added killstreaks & boxing gloves to the tutorial level
Completely redid all bot difficulties - bots can now deal less damage yet receive more (on easier difficulties)
Added an initial fire delay to bots to prevent their aimbot nature
Added weapon UI/HUD to all weapons - weapon name and ammo count now shown & animated
Added two new character skin unlocks - both are secrets to unlock in-game
Removed old terminal/console that wasn't used
Optimized memory & CPU usage in a few cases - mostly regarding gamemodes
Heavily optimized the performance of players joining/respawning
Added a slide kill stat & daily challenges regarding slide kills
Removed framerate lock - game can run as fast as hardware allows if not limited in settings
Fixed "+1 kill" showing for suicides/explosion accidents
Fixed being able to revenge yourself
Reworked how killstreaks are handled (mostly behind the scenes)
Added a mouse cursor UI for when a secret is found (like how "+1 kill" works)
Added a ricochet kill stat
Made the lever action NOT be a ricochet weapon
Fixed weapons being able to damage players more than once (mostly seen on explosives)
Fixed a bug where the HE grenade killstreak could be invisible
Fixed volume of ricochet bullet sound
Fixed supporter edition skins counting towards global weapon unlock progression
Tons of other small fixes and changes
