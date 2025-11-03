PHYSICS - Every map now have physics object the player can interact with and shoot, really makes the game come alive.

Alongside this, it has a TON of new features, hereby new weapons, new character, map adjustements and much more.

Physics

Every map now features new physics-props that you can move around and shoot - overall giving a much more dynamic feel to the maps.

Sliding

I replaced dashing with sliding and an appropiate animation for such, let me know what you think!

New weapons

Say hello to TWO new weapons, the boxing gloves and the nailgun.

The nailgun is a killstreak weapon unlocked by getting ricochet kills (ie revolver projectile bounce kills) and the boxing gloves are a close combat melee weapon. Punch specific combos for extra damage!

Bot difficulty overhaul

I've spent some time making the difficulties scale a bit differently. The easy and medium difficulties are much more forgiving - and on top of that, a difficulty for bots is automatically selected based on your player level. (Can be overridden for more exp of course)

Bots now also have a "initial fire delay" making them less aim-botty

Weapon UI

The game now finally features some weapon/ammo HUD/UI. Really glad how this came out

Worksite overhaul

I've completely redid the worksite map as it was due an update - let me know what you think and how it plays

Tons of other changes & fixes

I've also fixed a ton of smaller issues & bugs, read the entire changelog below!

Added physics props to every map yes I could list all the maps and make this changelog be even more massive

Reworked worksite map completely - new layout

Added new weapon - the boxing gloves, use mouse1&2 to punch and deal extra damage if you punch certain combos

Added skins for boxing glove weapons (BiggieD's soul has been released)

Added a new killstreak weapon - the nailgun

Replaced dash in favor of sliding and added slide animation for all characters

Added killstreaks & boxing gloves to the tutorial level

Completely redid all bot difficulties - bots can now deal less damage yet receive more (on easier difficulties)

Added an initial fire delay to bots to prevent their aimbot nature

Added weapon UI/HUD to all weapons - weapon name and ammo count now shown & animated

Added two new character skin unlocks - both are secrets to unlock in-game

Removed old terminal/console that wasn't used

Optimized memory & CPU usage in a few cases - mostly regarding gamemodes

Heavily optimized the performance of players joining/respawning

Added a slide kill stat & daily challenges regarding slide kills

Removed framerate lock - game can run as fast as hardware allows if not limited in settings

Fixed "+1 kill" showing for suicides/explosion accidents

Fixed being able to revenge yourself

Reworked how killstreaks are handled (mostly behind the scenes)

Added a mouse cursor UI for when a secret is found (like how "+1 kill" works)

Added a ricochet kill stat

Made the lever action NOT be a ricochet weapon

Fixed weapons being able to damage players more than once (mostly seen on explosives)

Fixed a bug where the HE grenade killstreak could be invisible

Fixed volume of ricochet bullet sound

Fixed supporter edition skins counting towards global weapon unlock progression

Tons of other small fixes and changes

