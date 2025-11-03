Hello Beloved Playtesters!

We’re back with a very VERY special set of patch notes today because we wanted to try something a little crazy…

We’re Temporarily Putting Gems on “Hard Mode”

Playtests are an opportunity for passionate players like you to work right alongside us developers as we experiment and try new things to really push the limits of our game, without the worry of disrupting the play experience of an unprepared audience. To celebrate our time together as playtesters we wanted to both go completely crazy with it, and provide a challenge for you all that our future players won’t have access to.

Gem costs have increased to across the board by an insane amount:

Ranger: 150>500

Sorcerer: 350>750

Chef: 750>1000

Bravescar Berserker: 250>500

Lil’ Red: 500>750

Biker Chef: 750>1000

Pet Wolf: 250>500

Pet Rhino: 500>750

Pet Dragon: 750>1000

The spirit of Dungeon Rampage has and always will be the grind for epic new loot, heroes, pets, and weapons! And we’ve been wondering for a while if we’ve been a little too easy on everyone with our Gem prices. We don’t want to lose that Dungeon Rampage magic that made new Heroes feel so special!

By pushing them to the limit we’re setting the goal posts, giving us a chance to understand how much is too much of a grind and where too easy really lies.

We wish luck to all our hardcore grinders determined to somehow unlock everything before we change these numbers to a far more reasonable level. 🫡

Legendary Weapon Changes

As mentioned in the last patch notes, Legendary Chests have been available in the grindhouse temporarily for testing. Today we’re phasing this feature out and adding one Legendary Weapon to the shop per day to compensate.

Other Progression Changes

On the quest to remove the pay to win elements from Dungeon Rampage to create a more traditional progression, a few features have been left behind and don’t have a great home anymore. We’re removing a handful of these features:

Royal & Small Item Chests can no longer be opened with Gems

Coin & XP Boosters are no longer attainable

Keys can now only be purchased with Coins

We expect these changes to have an impact on the game’s economy and playtime so we will be keeping a close eye on things and compensating for these changes in other areas of the game if necessary.

We Have Buff & Debuff Timers!

For all in-game buffs and debuffs a small timer will be available at the bottom of the screen near chat informing you of how much longer you have before you’re back to normal!

Music & Sound Sliders!

A much requested feature finally here! No more toggling, we have actual real life working volume sliders for Music and Sound, happy listening!

Reporting Menu

If you’ve encountered a cheater or someone just truly mean, there are now buttons to Block and Report these jerks.

Bug Fixes:

On the Daily Reward popup, you can see your currency!

You no longer loop when you encounter the popup that your friend’s Dungeon is full!

Server Wipe

To get a good idea of how our gem changes will work, we're going to be wiping the servers for this update, good luck grinding!

Thank You

As always, we couldn’t do this without you all. Thanks for being a part of the Dungeon Rampage team and thank you for helping make this game happen.