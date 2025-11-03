Sorry for the delay in the Halloween Event release. Unfortunately I was left without internet for the whole weekend as my ISP accidentally pinched one of the cables that transfers magical binary data to me. This update contains an enormous amount of fixes and additions, we wanted to include a few more things, but we decided to hold off on them for the next update so we have more time to polish them. Enjoy everyone!

Halloween Event is now active!

Added Giant Mushrooms.

Added main menu music.

Added monthly cosmetic set vendor.

Added ability to note and un-note items for ultimate ironman.

Added Dock to KoK.

Added instancing to Supreme Rabbit.

Added instancing to the Shade Mother.

Added Korean translation to the game.

Added ATM for ultimate ironman to exchange noted items.

Adding full translation for the tutorial in every language.

Added a US-based game-world, 1 CA, and another EU.

Added Lighthouse above Lakesworld dungeon, now known as the Lighthouse Dungeon.

Re-added ability to fill buckets from fountain/water tiles.

Re-added Blacksmith talking to you when trying to walk in his door.

Fixed roaming NPCs not roaming.

Fixed animations throughout the whole game.

Fixed cleave and explosive enchantment chances.

Fixed some skill guides not showing correctly.

Fixed getting stuck on resources spawned by bosses.

Fixed Stonk Exchange saying an error has occurred.

Fixed worldwide lag on W1 and W3.

Fixed stores not restocking.

Fixed entities not spawning sometimes (again x3)

Fixed combat engaging twice in a short span for mobs and players.

Fixed bosses displaying wrong attack style.

Fixed notification popup interfering with the dialogue system.

Fixed tutorial completing prematurely when selecting any UIM or PIM modes.

Fixed Coral Crisis quest not allowing you to enter the room.

Fixed completing quests with full inventory causing crashes under certain circumstances.

Fixed Rick’s Roll quest not working properly.

Fixed mysterious unreported issue with usernames that have underscores not showing up on the leaderboards.

Fixed UI buttons throughout the whole game, also adjusted bank a bit.

Fixed deleting account keeping account ‘logged in’ but not really and other spooky issues.

Fixed not being able to look up 1 or 2 character accounts.

Fixed items dropped in an instance appearing in the overworld.

Fixed Mushrooms and ores spawning in the walls.

Fixed client keybinds reset not working.

Fixed client keybinds resetting when relogging and/or improperly loading.

Fixed player crowns sometimes appearing even with show names off.

Fixed mobs not having their attack speed slowed down via freezing effect.

Fixed crafting and resource harvesting being able to be stacked together.

Fixed a pretty serious drop bug that I won't tell any of you about.

Fixed some minor chatbox issues with text wrapping.

Fixed skilling pet guild messages displaying incorrectly.

Fixed /r command not correctly working (sorry this one was rushed last update).

Fixed being able to note maximum stackable items.

Fixed death in wastelands not allowing others to pick up items.

Fixed attacking uphill at the wastelands.

Fixed Old Scholar not displaying items for Ironman players.

Fixed Zinbads still missing his ex.

Fixed cosmetic store not properly updating token count after purchase.

Fully reworked the swamps.

Animated even more water tiles.

Royal Pet now requires Fisherman’s Feast to prevent quest collision issues.

Orelings and Mr. Stinkhorn now have a 60 second lifespan.

You can now sell multiple unnoted items to the store.

Tweaks cleave AoE damage range.

Tweaks enchantment rates to be more inline with the rarities.

Tweaks the global drop announcements to display icons and look separate for guild chat.

Tweaks protect divinities again to be more efficient for all attack types.

Tweaks leaderboards to update every 5 minutes instead of every logout.

Tweaked many sprites around the map, and added many new things.

Tweaked warp location for Kingdom of Kaetram to be in the bank.

Membership system reworked.

Purified the Kingdom of Kaetram waters and dumped it into the swamp.

Re-implemented the world swapping timeout (10 seconds this time).

Removed the anniversary event.

Many miscellaneous tweaks and fixes throughout the map.