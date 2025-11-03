+Tweaked armor deflection calculation (armor should make you feel more defensive now!)
+Adjusted Landsknecht hat to properly indicate its deflection/reduction values
+Greatly optimized Hafenhaven performance
+Fixed Shroom Torch shadows and light location, and corrected the Shroom Torch damage hitbox
+Tweaked Hafenhaven enemy placement
1.0.1 Day 1 Patch!
