3 November 2025 Build 20654935 Edited 3 November 2025 – 23:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+Tweaked armor deflection calculation (armor should make you feel more defensive now!)
+Adjusted Landsknecht hat to properly indicate its deflection/reduction values
+Greatly optimized Hafenhaven performance
+Fixed Shroom Torch shadows and light location, and corrected the Shroom Torch damage hitbox
+Tweaked Hafenhaven enemy placement

