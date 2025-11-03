 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20654907 Edited 3 November 2025 – 22:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🈶 Kanji Room:

15 New Kanji Added. First 50 Complete!
#36: 田　#37: 男　#38: 女　#39: 入　#40: 円　#41: 石　#42: 生　#43: 青　#44: 赤　#45: 白　#46: 百　#47: 千　#48: 出　#49: 月　#50: 夕

There are 50 kanji per room, meaning you’ll soon explore multiple floors to study the next 50.
Coming Soon:

  • Kanji sheet per room (covering all 50 kanji)

  • Kanji quiz per room (test your mastery of all 50)

-> New Mini Quizzes added:

  • Kanji #31–#40

  • Kanji #41–#50

New Card Available!
Now in the 2nd Card Shop: スサノオ (Susanoo): The storm god of Japanese mythology.
Susanoo is the impulsive younger brother of the sun goddess Amaterasu, known for his wild nature and fierce storms tied to the sea.

🌸 Coming Soon:

  • Separate classrooms for each JLPT level (plus Hiragana & Katakana) for a clearer, more structured learning path.

  • Cultural farming system: find seeds, plant them, and answer Japanese culture questions to help them grow and harvest.

  • New Lava Map: with added enemies and exploration.

  • and many, many more...

💬 Your feedback is always appreciated. Join the Discord, leave a Steam review, or post on the discussion page! :)

よろしくおねがいします。
ライト

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link