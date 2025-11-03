🈶 Kanji Room:

✨ 15 New Kanji Added. First 50 Complete!

#36: 田 #37: 男 #38: 女 #39: 入 #40: 円 #41: 石 #42: 生 #43: 青 #44: 赤 #45: 白 #46: 百 #47: 千 #48: 出 #49: 月 #50: 夕

There are 50 kanji per room, meaning you’ll soon explore multiple floors to study the next 50.

Coming Soon:

Kanji sheet per room (covering all 50 kanji)

Kanji quiz per room (test your mastery of all 50)

-> New Mini Quizzes added:

Kanji #31–#40

Kanji #41–#50

⚡ New Card Available!

Now in the 2nd Card Shop: スサノオ (Susanoo): The storm god of Japanese mythology.

Susanoo is the impulsive younger brother of the sun goddess Amaterasu, known for his wild nature and fierce storms tied to the sea.

🌸 Coming Soon:

Separate classrooms for each JLPT level (plus Hiragana & Katakana) for a clearer, more structured learning path.

Cultural farming system: find seeds, plant them, and answer Japanese culture questions to help them grow and harvest.

New Lava Map: with added enemies and exploration.

and many, many more...

💬 Your feedback is always appreciated. Join the Discord, leave a Steam review, or post on the discussion page! :)

よろしくおねがいします。

ライト