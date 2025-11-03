🛠 Fixes
Fixed an issue where AI teams could sign a contract with your academy driver before their existing contract had expired
Corrected incorrect display of retirement plans in staff profiles
Fixed a bug where AI teams would sometimes fail to hire available staff despite having open positions
Resolved an issue where championship victory congratulation messages were repeatedly sent every week
Fixed a freeze when a private team owner (AI manager) retired and decide to sell all their shares,
Addressed a rare crash that could occur during autosave
🔄 Changes
AI teams now evaluate whether to promote an academy driver based on the average skills of drivers who available for next season contract, rather than the average skills of all drivers in the championship. This reduces the chance of an AI team replacing a top-tier driver with a mediocre academy prospect
Drivers now take into account the number of open seats in the championship when negotiating contracts. If no top-tier teams have vacancies, they may lower their team strength demands accordingly
