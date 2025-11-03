 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20654873 Edited 3 November 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where AI teams could sign a contract with your academy driver before their existing contract had expired

  • Corrected incorrect display of retirement plans in staff profiles

  • Fixed a bug where AI teams would sometimes fail to hire available staff despite having open positions

  • Resolved an issue where championship victory congratulation messages were repeatedly sent every week

  • Fixed a freeze when a private team owner (AI manager) retired and decide to sell all their shares,

  • Addressed a rare crash that could occur during autosave

🔄 Changes

  • AI teams now evaluate whether to promote an academy driver based on the average skills of drivers who available for next season contract, rather than the average skills of all drivers in the championship. This reduces the chance of an AI team replacing a top-tier driver with a mediocre academy prospect

  • Drivers now take into account the number of open seats in the championship when negotiating contracts. If no top-tier teams have vacancies, they may lower their team strength demands accordingly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1757581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link