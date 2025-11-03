Hello there!



I'm working non stop trying to fix all the issues that had been reported by the community while Laura is trying to answer everyone in the forum. Once again thank you so much for the support and let us know all the bugs you find. We will keep the game at 20% discount until all the issues are fixed and all the features are restored.



In today's patch we are addressing the following issues:





- Fixed weapons upgrades removing your current weapon.

- Fixed the issue that makes the player fall into oblivion when loading the City Hall entrance.

- Fixed wrong rotation on certain examinable items in City Hall (metal suitcase, weapon case..).

- Added a notification each time you reach a checkpoint.

- Added a text box to the PCs to tell the player that they can't use the PC to save since the checkpoint system has been activated.

- Fixed a collision issue with red container in the Warehouse.

- Fixed several items pickups.

- Fixed a grenade pickup showing an incorrect weapon in Mayor's Secretary Office.

- Fixed the collision issue with the sewers slope.

- Fixed the Piano not allowing you to interact when you use the blood gem and save.

- Added some missing text in Pile of Letters.

- Fixed various typos

- Fixed a freeze issue when opening your Archives or examining an item in Blade's Crypt

- Fixed an issue with "Game Over" when dying from the traps in Blade's Crypt.

- Fixed an issue with the Seeker door scarejump, player could get trapped inside the door, now it teleports you back to avoid failling in to oblivion.

- Fixed an issue with the Deagle not upgrading while using the correct weapon parts.

- Fixed Pendantel street encounters teleporting him to his default location.



Thank you so much everyone for the support, we are and we will working non stop until everything is fixed, don't worry we are listening all the time and we won't let you down.