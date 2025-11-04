 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20654639 Edited 4 November 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Starting the week off with a small update to fix some bugs.

  • Fixed Aquamarine clusters dropping Sapphire chips when broken down,

  • Fixed issue where tagging liquid canisters on pump before they were full would cause them to stop moving with the pump animation,

  • Fix to pump hose that should improve the chaotic shaking that sometimes happens when the hose gets tangled in a knot,

  • Fixed Data Scanner calling for Datacube when there is no path for Workerbot to reach Scanner.,

  • Fixed issue user could scan Composition Data, then when scan completed toggle to Phenomena Data and have that loaded onto the Datacube instead of what was scanned.,

  • Fixed issue where tagging all equipment for storage would actually un-tag the ones that were tagged already,

  • Fixed issue where items already being carried by workerbots could get tagged again and cause problems when workerbots came to pick up something that was already being carried,

  • Fixed issue where Workerbots using cranes at the moment the asteroid left the mining claim would drop and glitch


Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day!
-hube

