Hello! Starting the week off with a small update to fix some bugs.

Fixed Aquamarine clusters dropping Sapphire chips when broken down,

Fixed issue where tagging liquid canisters on pump before they were full would cause them to stop moving with the pump animation,

Fix to pump hose that should improve the chaotic shaking that sometimes happens when the hose gets tangled in a knot,

Fixed Data Scanner calling for Datacube when there is no path for Workerbot to reach Scanner.,

Fixed issue user could scan Composition Data, then when scan completed toggle to Phenomena Data and have that loaded onto the Datacube instead of what was scanned.,

Fixed issue where tagging all equipment for storage would actually un-tag the ones that were tagged already,

Fixed issue where items already being carried by workerbots could get tagged again and cause problems when workerbots came to pick up something that was already being carried,