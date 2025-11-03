 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20654619 Edited 3 November 2025 – 20:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🇩🇪Hello Community!We have HUGE news for our German-speaking players - the game is now fully translated into German! Yes, you read that right, no more Google Translate needed to understand Sofia's fantasies!Thank you for your amazing support! 🙏We're incredibly grateful for the patience and enthusiasm from our German community.

Your support and feedback have been invaluable in making this happen.To celebrate, we've created this special image of Sofia as a German warrior - decked out in the flag colors! 🇩🇪⚔️For our German friends:
We know you've been eagerly waiting for this! No more pretending to understand English or asking your bilingual cousin to translate the important parts. You can finally enjoy every moment of Sofia's adventures in your native language.

And as they say in Germany: Deutschland vor, noch ein Tor! 🇩🇪 (and long live beer, bratwurst, and well-translated visual novels!)Now go enjoy the game in German! We hope the German version brings you as much joy as we had creating it.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3112291
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3112292
  • Loading history…
