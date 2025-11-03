Autumn Update is here, introducing seasons, lots of fixes and a new prop!
I had a few problems with this update that are hopefully solved. If the game crashes or has issues, don't hesitate to report them on Discord
- New prop: Umbrella
- Add 2 more colors to the game
- Add autumn to the game, it only affects the lobbby's appearance
- Events and powerups are now unlocked after a few levels, instead of being available for new players directly
- "Tsunami" now has a real collision shape (it was a square before)
- Rain background now interacts a bit with the world
- Rename "Chromatics" to "Trip" and change its behaviour
- Change "Deform" effect processing
- Add a few emotes
- Update to Godot 4.5 (the game should now launch faster)
- Add some missing translations
- Juice Pogostick, Cross and Football a bit
- Enhance the explosion fx and the outlines with a bit of IGN dithering (thanks acerola)
- Fix a lot of small (or less small) bugs all around the game
If you want to add translations, contact me on Discord, I can send you the locale file.
