Autumn Update is here, introducing seasons, lots of fixes and a new prop!

I had a few problems with this update that are hopefully solved. If the game crashes or has issues, don't hesitate to report them on Discord

- New prop: Umbrella

- Add 2 more colors to the game

- Add autumn to the game, it only affects the lobbby's appearance

- Events and powerups are now unlocked after a few levels, instead of being available for new players directly

- "Tsunami" now has a real collision shape (it was a square before)

- Rain background now interacts a bit with the world

- Rename "Chromatics" to "Trip" and change its behaviour

- Change "Deform" effect processing

- Add a few emotes

- Update to Godot 4.5 (the game should now launch faster)

- Add some missing translations

- Juice Pogostick, Cross and Football a bit

- Enhance the explosion fx and the outlines with a bit of IGN dithering (thanks acerola)

- Fix a lot of small (or less small) bugs all around the game

If you want to add translations, contact me on Discord, I can send you the locale file.