Hello world,Bunny Bunker 1.4.0 Level Design, Sound and Music Revamp is ready! This update is all about making the fight harder, look better, and sound better. Our goal is to make players feel the experience in a whole new way.We redesigned all 15 levels. In this redesign, we made it more dynamic, more challenging, and with improved and brand-new sounds. New ramps and bridges keep the action flowing. Cleaner, more beautiful tiles everywhere you go. Enemy waves now scale automatically, so the difficulty keeps rising the longer you survive.The battlefield sounds different too. War ambience and tension now react to what you are doing. FMOD integration brings dynamic soundscapes that build as the chaos builds.Thanks for being here with us. Sit, play, and enjoy everything we’ve done. Remember to report any bugs you find and leave us your feedback (it’s gold and means a lot to us). We hope you have fun with the new update.Greetings from the bunker!