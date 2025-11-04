 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Destiny 2 The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20654273 Edited 4 November 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Potential fix to remove green and yellow artifacting on cinematics for players with AMD Ryzen processors

  • Fix for Flambae's portrait being assigned across all Hero Synergy pairings

  • Fix for softlock when revealing two Hero Powers simultaneously

  • Fix to Heroes getting stuck in a "Returning" state when sent out with Malevola and triggering Malevola's "Portal Ritual" power

  • Fix so that Waterboy does not copy other hero's crimes into their Database profile

Changed files in this update

Depot 2592161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link