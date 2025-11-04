Potential fix to remove green and yellow artifacting on cinematics for players with AMD Ryzen processors
Fix for Flambae's portrait being assigned across all Hero Synergy pairings
Fix for softlock when revealing two Hero Powers simultaneously
Fix to Heroes getting stuck in a "Returning" state when sent out with Malevola and triggering Malevola's "Portal Ritual" power
Fix so that Waterboy does not copy other hero's crimes into their Database profile
DisPatch 1.0.15411 - 11/03/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
