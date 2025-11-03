 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20654270 Edited 3 November 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hopefully this will be the last minor update before the first major update.

Thank you all once again for the incredible feedback that is really allowing me to make WitchGhost

the game you want it to be. Here's the latest fixes and updates:

  • The amount of mana used by spells now resets correctly when starting a new run

  • Exploding barrels and pumpkins no longer expel shrapnel when a menu is on screen

  • Scrolls no longer expire and will remain on the map until collected

  • The life span of mana and health pickups has been increased

  • The lifespan timers on the mana and health pickups now pause when a menu is on the screen

  • Mana potions will now give you different amounts of mana based on the difficulty level

    • Easy: Mana now gives 20

    • Medium: Mana now gives 15

    • Hard: Mana now gives 10

    This will hopefully assist with balancing the game's difficulty and help to reduce running out of mana early in the game

Please keep the feedback coming and once again a MASSIVE thank you all for downloading and playing WitchGhost

Scot @ personalError

