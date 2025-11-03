Playtest Update Ver. 85



Movie Upgrades:

-The stockbot, M0v13 has a name suffix now to keep bots organized!

-M0v13 has a new feature - A toggleable choice to pick up crates from the floor and put them on cargo shelves around the station.

-M0v13's colors now indicate his stat in addition to his UI.

-Each bot now has a suffix to their name to help keep track of the diff M0v13's better in a bigger station.

-M0v13 has decided that recharging is beneath him and therefore is now nuclear powered.

Movie Bug Fixes:

-The logic has been completely overhauled - no more stuttering or locking up when M0v13 doesn't know what to do :O

-M0v13 UI component now updates correctly for each bot

-He also works 24/7 again, imagine that!

Station Changes:

-Pillars in cargo bay are now movable/destructible. Existing saves will find their pillars in the Fabricator (Soon!).

-Cargo bay has had some clean up done to it (Floating plant removed, lights elevated slightly)

-Lines are now dynamic - teleporter and shop lines can extend indefinitely & wrap around furniture/the station.

New Game Changes:

-Tutorial now gives you a bet more cash to get started ordering your first shipment

-Gas now fills much quicker

-Fuel Tank Upgrades have been increased to allow for two additional fuel levels.

-Shop Lines are now Infinite and Dynamic

-Subtitle has outline

Bug Fixes:

Teleporter Overflow text is solved

Minimap displays airlock correctly

Pillars now are nav obstacles for bots & NPC's

Vending Machine is now a nav obstacle for NPC's

Corrected blackjack rewarding incorrectly.

Checkout employee should no longer get stuck when checking out customers.

Posters in front of fuel depot should no longer have invalid wall offset/get stuck in walls when trying to move them.