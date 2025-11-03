Changes
The progenitor echoes now have 3 rounds of 100% damage reduction.
Bug Fixes
Fixed max barrier cap not being removed.
Fixed infinite loops in some triggers
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update