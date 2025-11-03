 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20654165 Edited 3 November 2025 – 20:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • The progenitor echoes now have 3 rounds of 100% damage reduction.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed max barrier cap not being removed.

  • Fixed infinite loops in some triggers

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3992261
  • Loading history…
