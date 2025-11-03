 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20654162 Edited 3 November 2025 – 20:19:11 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed features:
* Fix warehouse boss crash.
* Improve environmental hud markers.
* Add weather and time randomization for Boston hideout.
* Fix kicking players out of the shop space at the end of game.
* Improve weapon sound system for local player.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2358601
