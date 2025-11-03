Fixed features:
* Fix warehouse boss crash.
* Improve environmental hud markers.
* Add weather and time randomization for Boston hideout.
* Fix kicking players out of the shop space at the end of game.
* Improve weapon sound system for local player.
HotFix v.0.7.2.3
