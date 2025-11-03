 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20654152 Edited 3 November 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community


Hi everyone, here's the changelist for todays and yesterday evening's updates.

  • added some details to witchrock and kithera biochemists

  • Further cloud tweaking.

  • reduced the range at which random enemy patrols spawn, so they don't interfere with missions so much

  • made it that random patrols or fortress patrols don't respawn instantly..

  • made a supporter DLC armorset that will be available thursday at release

  • fixed an issue where units would spawn much to far away.


cheerio,
Tomas

Changed depots in remaster branch

Windows The Falconeer Content Depot 1135261
