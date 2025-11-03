Hi everyone, here's the changelist for todays and yesterday evening's updates.
added some details to witchrock and kithera biochemists
Further cloud tweaking.
reduced the range at which random enemy patrols spawn, so they don't interfere with missions so much
made it that random patrols or fortress patrols don't respawn instantly..
made a supporter DLC armorset that will be available thursday at release
fixed an issue where units would spawn much to far away.
cheerio,
Tomas
Changed depots in remaster branch