Outsider is finally available to the world! This is the 1.0.1 release that contains fixes and improvements based on playtester feedback and final test pass. Most changes are in the story and mechanics after the first demo chapters, but it also contains the following changes that affects the demo:



- Mute settings are now persisted across chapters.

- Fixes issues with the "boss" screen muting state.

- Better controller and keyboard support: that you can mute the game and trigger the boss screen without touching the mouse (you never know when your boss will show up!)

- Fixes a serious crash when clicking on the main menu while it was still fading in.

- New Options menu theming (the game had used the default Godot theme until recently).

The Outsider Soundtrack will be released next week - the ENTIRE soundtrack is released under CC-BY, including the songs created exclusively for the game, so you can use them, including in your videos and games, as long as you comply with the Creative Commons licensing terms. You actually don't need to purchase it to be able to use the files (one person could buy it and distribute them to the entire world for free under the license terms), but buying the soundtrack is a great way to support Galantrix and Outsider.

Dear players, I hope you like this game! I'll be actively monitoring our forums for issues and will try to fix them promptly - including typos!

HAVE FUN!

Daniel.