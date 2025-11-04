👷♀️ Hi Junkyard fans! 👷♂️
Fresh, BIG update 1.6.0 for YOU ♻️🎮 Gameplay:
🔸 Added the ability to drive any vehicle on the scrapyard and on travel maps.
🔸 New vehicle: Flatbed Delivery Truck, available for purchase via the laptop.
🔸 Introduced a weight system – every item now has its own weight, affecting:
- machine operation (required weight to start work),
- vehicle capacity (weight limit instead of item count).
🔸 Added text above machines showing the current and required waste weight.
🔸 Added an option to unload all items from the cart at once.
🔸 Introduced new types of bags – plastic and paper, which can be searched and used in machines.
🔸 New Gameplay tab in the game options:
- allows disabling the tutorial,
- and changing the weight unit.
🔸The storage input area now displays the number of items currently stored.
🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements:
🔹 Added a notification text when placing an object incorrectly during renovation.
🔹 Removed the static truck model near the scrapyard exit gate.
🔹 Fixed an issue where a held object could push the player.
🔹 Fixed a crane lock-up bug.
🔹 Improved outline quality in the truck’s cargo area.
🔹 Enhanced the UI for better readability and consistency.
🔹 Adjusted upgrade values for better gameplay balance.
🔹 Improved translations.
🔹 Replaced small objects with piles, improving both visuals and performance.
Check our FREEMIND NEW GAME - The premiere is today!
❗️ Remember - Junkyard is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors/bugs can happen - please report them via links below: ❗️
Do it via discord 📢
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc
Or via the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3339330/discussions/
How can you support Junkyard Builder?
The easiest way is to share your opinion about our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much!
Have fun 🚚
Junkyard Team
Changed files in this update