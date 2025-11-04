👷‍♀️ Hi Junkyard fans! 👷‍♂️

Fresh, BIG update 1.6.0 for YOU ♻️



🔸 Added the ability to drive any vehicle on the scrapyard and on travel maps.🔸 New vehicle: Flatbed Delivery Truck, available for purchase via the laptop.🔸 Introduced a weight system – every item now has its own weight, affecting:🔸 Added text above machines showing the current and required waste weight.🔸 Added an option to unload all items from the cart at once.🔸 Introduced new types of bags – plastic and paper, which can be searched and used in machines.🔸 New Gameplay tab in the game options:🔸The storage input area now displays the number of items currently stored.🔹 Added a notification text when placing an object incorrectly during renovation.🔹 Removed the static truck model near the scrapyard exit gate.🔹 Fixed an issue where a held object could push the player.🔹 Fixed a crane lock-up bug.🔹 Improved outline quality in the truck’s cargo area.🔹 Enhanced the UI for better readability and consistency.🔹 Adjusted upgrade values for better gameplay balance.🔹 Improved translations.🔹 Replaced small objects with piles, improving both visuals and performance.Check our❗️ Remember - Junkyard is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors/bugs can happen - please report them via links below: ❗️Do it via discord 📢Or via the Steam discussion📢