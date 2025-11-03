 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20654068 Edited 3 November 2025 – 20:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You have commented and I have heard you!

Unreal Engine 5 is too powerful, and gameplay is more important than screenshots.

  • Default Scalability is now set to 'Fine'. If you have launched the game in the past you may need to update the setting yourself in the Phone Menu under the Settings Icon -> Graphics Settings.
  • Lumen is now only enabled on the higher quality settings.
  • TSR is disabled entirely to address UI ghosting issues. Temporal Super Resolution is an Unreal Anti-Aliasing solution that blends frames together to address noise issues in their rendering pipeline. Unfortunately it plays very poorly with diegetic UIs and makes for a frustrating experience.
  • The Worker Handbook now specifies what each button does.
  • The Tutorial text messages are a bit more helpful.


I'll be watching for feedback and preparing additional performance changes to come soon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3566101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link