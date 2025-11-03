Default Scalability is now set to 'Fine'. If you have launched the game in the past you may need to update the setting yourself in the Phone Menu under the Settings Icon -> Graphics Settings.



Lumen is now only enabled on the higher quality settings.



TSR is disabled entirely to address UI ghosting issues. Temporal Super Resolution is an Unreal Anti-Aliasing solution that blends frames together to address noise issues in their rendering pipeline. Unfortunately it plays very poorly with diegetic UIs and makes for a frustrating experience.



The Worker Handbook now specifies what each button does.



The Tutorial text messages are a bit more helpful.



You have commented and I have heard you!Unreal Engine 5 is too powerful, and gameplay is more important than screenshots.I'll be watching for feedback and preparing additional performance changes to come soon.