🎮 Sneak & Roll Mechanics
C now activates the sneak mode, allowing Tawa to move quietly and avoid predators more effectively.
R triggers the roll / dodge move — a quick evasive maneuver extremely useful for escaping danger and avoiding enemy attacks. This mechanic gives Tawa a fast burst of movement to survive tight situations.
Both moves now have proper behavior timing and cooldown logic, making stealth and evasion feel more strategic and responsive.
---
🎬 Loading Video System
A short introductory loading video now plays when the game starts, creating a smoother and more atmospheric transition into the world of Tawa.
(This replaces the static loading screen and helps set the tone of the adventure from the first seconds.)
---
🔤 UI & Text Improvements
Fixed several text display issues, improving legibility and proper appearance across scenes. Small polish, but important for clarity and immersion.
---
🎧 Voice Atmosphere
Added a bit of voice-over ambience to enhance mood during key moments.
This brings more life to the experience and reinforces the emotional tone of Tawa's journey.
---
💾 Save System Work
Improved the save/load system:
Automatic load of the latest save on game startup
More reliable data handling
Tweaks for smoother transitions when spawning into the world
Changed files in this update