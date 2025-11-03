🎮 Sneak & Roll Mechanics

C now activates the sneak mode, allowing Tawa to move quietly and avoid predators more effectively.

R triggers the roll / dodge move — a quick evasive maneuver extremely useful for escaping danger and avoiding enemy attacks. This mechanic gives Tawa a fast burst of movement to survive tight situations.

Both moves now have proper behavior timing and cooldown logic, making stealth and evasion feel more strategic and responsive.

---

🎬 Loading Video System

A short introductory loading video now plays when the game starts, creating a smoother and more atmospheric transition into the world of Tawa.

(This replaces the static loading screen and helps set the tone of the adventure from the first seconds.)

---

🔤 UI & Text Improvements

Fixed several text display issues, improving legibility and proper appearance across scenes. Small polish, but important for clarity and immersion.

---

🎧 Voice Atmosphere

Added a bit of voice-over ambience to enhance mood during key moments.

This brings more life to the experience and reinforces the emotional tone of Tawa's journey.

---

💾 Save System Work

Improved the save/load system:

Automatic load of the latest save on game startup

More reliable data handling

Tweaks for smoother transitions when spawning into the world