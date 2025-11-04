Engine Update

The engine has been upgraded from Unity 2022.3.33f1 to Unity 2022.3.62f2.

This update addresses the Unity CVE-2025-59489 security vulnerability to prevent potential exploits and improve overall stability and security.

About Community Mod Compatibility

Due to the major engine update, some community-made mods built for older versions may no longer be compatible.

If you wish to continue using mods that only work with the previous stable version, please follow this guide:

Branch Switching Guide

Password: 1234432166LastStableProduction

Minor Fixes & Improvements

[fix] Fixed an issue where certain objects flickered when entering the screen from offscreen.

[fix] Fixed an issue where some Traditional Chinese dialogue text failed to display properly.

[fix] Fixed a layer misalignment issue with the container rail texture in the central transport hub area.

[fix] Fixed an issue allowing players to proceed to the next storyline before finishing Shennong’s final drink, which could cause the player’s max HP to remain permanently lower than intended.

[fix] Fixed an issue where boss battle music might not restart when re-entering combat after leaving.

[fix] Fixed minor visual cracks where players could see beyond the map boundaries.

[fix] Fixed an issue where the player’s dropped items upon death could land inside fire trap emitters.

[fix] Fixed a color flickering issue during the opening camera movement of the Eigong boss fight.

[fix] Fixed an issue where certain enemies could teleport into walls.

[fix] Fixed an issue where the player respawned too close to traps, causing repeated damage.

[fix] Fixed an issue where certain climbable moving walls became stuck or behaved incorrectly after multiple interactions.

[fix] Fixed a brief white line artifact that appeared just before a talisman explosion.