Fixed movement issue of waiters
Fixed error in VIP requests
Fixed UI bug occurring when collecting bills
Reduced the death rate of family members during battles
Fixed issue where players sometimes couldn’t enter the club during raids
Fixed UI display error showing wrong values after resolution change
Added drink names to customer complaints when they can’t find a specific drink
Small Update & Bug Fix
