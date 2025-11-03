 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20653841
Fixed movement issue of waiters

Fixed error in VIP requests

Fixed UI bug occurring when collecting bills

Reduced the death rate of family members during battles

Fixed issue where players sometimes couldn’t enter the club during raids

Fixed UI display error showing wrong values after resolution change

Added drink names to customer complaints when they can’t find a specific drink

Changed files in this update

