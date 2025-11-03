 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20653817 Edited 3 November 2025 – 22:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello ServiceIT fans!


Thank you for your support. Thanks to your commitment, we can publish further updates. So what has been introduced? 🕵🏻‍♂️


💠 Fixed an issue with the inability to replace IC T1002 BG
💠 Fixed an issue with strange ports in Iptables
💠 Improvements and fixes in the Network Master course and missions
💠 Fixes in the display of “To do”
💠 Fixes in the progression of story missions
💠 Fixes in the saving of items on the map
💠 We have added Brazilian Portuguese
💠 Formatting corrections in other languages (including Korean)

ServiceIT: You can do IT IS NOW ON DISCOUNT 🚀

Have fun!🎮
The ServiceIT Team

Check our FREEMIND NEW GAME - The premiere is tomorrow!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2194731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link