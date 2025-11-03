Hello ServiceIT fans!
Thank you for your support. Thanks to your commitment, we can publish further updates. So what has been introduced? 🕵🏻♂️
💠 Fixed an issue with the inability to replace IC T1002 BG
💠 Fixed an issue with strange ports in Iptables
💠 Improvements and fixes in the Network Master course and missions
💠 Fixes in the display of “To do”
💠 Fixes in the progression of story missions
💠 Fixes in the saving of items on the map
💠 We have added Brazilian Portuguese
💠 Formatting corrections in other languages (including Korean)
ServiceIT: You can do IT IS NOW ON DISCOUNT 🚀
Have fun!🎮
The ServiceIT Team
Check our FREEMIND NEW GAME - The premiere is tomorrow!
Changed files in this update