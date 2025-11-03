 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20653786 Edited 3 November 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

EraOne – Hotfixes 0.10.3.1

Evening Commanders. Friday we released Dev.Build 10, with this hotfix we're addressing some of the issues you've been reporting to us (Thank you to everyone who took the time to do so, btw!).

Some issues are still being worked on so you'll see more fixes coming as they're ready.

Gameplay

- Environmental cloud messages now trigger once per station and are voiced by Command.

- Dust clouds can't reduce detectability to 0, so units remain detectable at close range.

- Space Sonar module slightly boosts Sonar strength along with range.

- Research wrecks now spawn at the intended frequency.

- Recycling restores population correctly at the end of the process.

- Fixed cases where units or modules appeared offset due to movement interpolation.

- Improved internal hit buffer for the Rotating Ion Cannon. Should fix the allied shields "self-hits"


User Interface and Settings

- Edge scrolling works correctly even when the camera has focus.

- Added Sonar Strength to the central panel stats.


Maps & Scenery

- Corrected rally point formation orientation on the Locus map.

- Added new feature-showcase elements to the Training Shipyard map


Audio

- Collector drop‑off responses are less frequent to reduce repetition.


Performances & Stability

- Small stability fixes on Biominers


Known Issues

- We are working and monitoring the issue of turrets not being in the correct position

- Initial Camera position might be wrong when loading into a map

- Complex structures involving the Inline Rotator module might Save/Load incorrectly

- Explicit repair commands ("R" by default), might cause Repair Drones to idle outside the Repair Bay

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2509202
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link