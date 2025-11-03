EraOne – Hotfixes 0.10.3.1

Evening Commanders. Friday we released Dev.Build 10, with this hotfix we're addressing some of the issues you've been reporting to us (Thank you to everyone who took the time to do so, btw!).



Some issues are still being worked on so you'll see more fixes coming as they're ready.



Gameplay

- Environmental cloud messages now trigger once per station and are voiced by Command.

- Dust clouds can't reduce detectability to 0, so units remain detectable at close range.

- Space Sonar module slightly boosts Sonar strength along with range.

- Research wrecks now spawn at the intended frequency.

- Recycling restores population correctly at the end of the process.

- Fixed cases where units or modules appeared offset due to movement interpolation.

- Improved internal hit buffer for the Rotating Ion Cannon. Should fix the allied shields "self-hits"





User Interface and Settings

- Edge scrolling works correctly even when the camera has focus.

- Added Sonar Strength to the central panel stats.





Maps & Scenery

- Corrected rally point formation orientation on the Locus map.

- Added new feature-showcase elements to the Training Shipyard map





Audio

- Collector drop‑off responses are less frequent to reduce repetition.





Performances & Stability

- Small stability fixes on Biominers





Known Issues

- We are working and monitoring the issue of turrets not being in the correct position

- Initial Camera position might be wrong when loading into a map

- Complex structures involving the Inline Rotator module might Save/Load incorrectly

- Explicit repair commands ("R" by default), might cause Repair Drones to idle outside the Repair Bay