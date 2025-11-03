Bonus Level!

I wanted to add a little bonus content for you all. As we all know, the special arrows in the game are not powerful enough, so I added a new arrow and level to fix this!

This level is hidden in the hubworld and is accessible once you unlock the portal arrow. The bonus level has no hidden collectables and the medal will not count towards unlocks (Once you see the level, you'll understand why).

Here's a hint on how to get to the level: The Target Range

Changes

Bonus level added (Lost Ruins I)

New achievement (For finding and completing the bonus level on diamond)

Updated hubworld to support bonus level

Re-formatted hidden present and scroll UI elements on scrolls and tomes

Fixed arrow effects remaining when player respawned

Fixed player controls locking when returning to main menu during some arrow effects

Fixed UI banners overlapping other UI elements

Fixed floating scenery items at hubworld entrance

Unity version upgrade (various stability improvements)

Looking ahead, I’ll be shifting focus toward polishing and long-term stability updates. The game is in a great place now and I want to make sure it stays that way!

I hope you all get a kick out of the bonus level!

And as always, have fun!