3 November 2025 Build 20653775 Edited 3 November 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bonus Level!

I wanted to add a little bonus content for you all. As we all know, the special arrows in the game are not powerful enough, so I added a new arrow and level to fix this!

This level is hidden in the hubworld and is accessible once you unlock the portal arrow. The bonus level has no hidden collectables and the medal will not count towards unlocks (Once you see the level, you'll understand why).

Here's a hint on how to get to the level: The Target Range

Changes

  • Bonus level added (Lost Ruins I)

  • New achievement (For finding and completing the bonus level on diamond)

  • Updated hubworld to support bonus level

  • Re-formatted hidden present and scroll UI elements on scrolls and tomes

  • Fixed arrow effects remaining when player respawned

  • Fixed player controls locking when returning to main menu during some arrow effects

  • Fixed UI banners overlapping other UI elements

  • Fixed floating scenery items at hubworld entrance

  • Unity version upgrade (various stability improvements)

Looking ahead, I’ll be shifting focus toward polishing and long-term stability updates. The game is in a great place now and I want to make sure it stays that way!

I hope you all get a kick out of the bonus level!

And as always, have fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2310432
