Update, Version 20251103
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Duin's Underground Lab]Added dialogs for the Torturer. Depending on your choices in Egypt, his dialogs may be different. If Harold is in your group, he has some additional dialogs.
[Duin's Underground Lab]Added a 3D printer.
[3D Printing]New 3D printing category: Halloween
[3D Printing]Added 3D Printing Data for the following items: Pumpkin Axes, Pumpkin Shovels, Pumpkin Head(Equippable)
[3D Printing]Added 3D Printing Blueprint Items for the following items: Pumpkin Axes, Pumpkin Shovels, Pumpkin Head(Equippable)
[Loot]Pumpkins may now drop those blueprints mentioned above.
[Wiki]Updated the 3D Printing page.
##########Debug#################
[3D Printing]Fixed the missing localization text for Duct Tape in Simplified Chinese. (Previously, the system automatically hides the bug by using the Traditional Chinese version.)
简体中文
##########Content################
【杜因的地下实验室】为施虐者加入了对白。基于你此前在埃及的选择，他的对话内容会有所不同。如果哈罗德在队伍内，会有额外的对话内容。
【杜因的地下实验室】加入了一台3D打印机。
【3D打印】新3D打印分类：万圣节
【3D打印】加入了下列物品的3D打印数据：南瓜头斧，南瓜头铲，南瓜头（可装备）
【3D打印】加入了下列物品的3D打印图纸：南瓜头斧，南瓜头铲，南瓜头（可装备）
【掉落物】南瓜们现在可能掉落上面的这些图纸。
【维基】更新了3D打印页面。
##########Debug#################
【3D打印】修复了简体中文中缺少制造强力胶带的文本的BUG（之前系统自动使用了繁体中文的版本。）
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/039730e5
https://pastelink.net/o22odjki
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update