English##########Content################[Duin's Underground Lab]Added dialogs for the Torturer. Depending on your choices in Egypt, his dialogs may be different. If Harold is in your group, he has some additional dialogs.[Duin's Underground Lab]Added a 3D printer.[3D Printing]New 3D printing category: Halloween[3D Printing]Added 3D Printing Data for the following items: Pumpkin Axes, Pumpkin Shovels, Pumpkin Head(Equippable)[3D Printing]Added 3D Printing Blueprint Items for the following items: Pumpkin Axes, Pumpkin Shovels, Pumpkin Head(Equippable)[Loot]Pumpkins may now drop those blueprints mentioned above.[Wiki]Updated the 3D Printing page.##########Debug#################[3D Printing]Fixed the missing localization text for Duct Tape in Simplified Chinese. (Previously, the system automatically hides the bug by using the Traditional Chinese version.)简体中文##########Content################【杜因的地下实验室】为施虐者加入了对白。基于你此前在埃及的选择，他的对话内容会有所不同。如果哈罗德在队伍内，会有额外的对话内容。【杜因的地下实验室】加入了一台3D打印机。【3D打印】新3D打印分类：万圣节【3D打印】加入了下列物品的3D打印数据：南瓜头斧，南瓜头铲，南瓜头（可装备）【3D打印】加入了下列物品的3D打印图纸：南瓜头斧，南瓜头铲，南瓜头（可装备）【掉落物】南瓜们现在可能掉落上面的这些图纸。【维基】更新了3D打印页面。##########Debug#################【3D打印】修复了简体中文中缺少制造强力胶带的文本的BUG（之前系统自动使用了繁体中文的版本。）