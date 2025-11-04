Update Announcement 0.9.3.2.2



Hello everyone,

Thank you all for your continued patience and support! We’ve been listening closely to your feedback and reports, and this patch brings another round of important fixes, gameplay adjustments, and ongoing improvements to make your experience smoother and more stable. We sincerely apologize for any issues you’ve encountered and appreciate your understanding as we continue refining the game.



Patch Notes

Bugs

Fixed an issue where the corpse did not properly reset inside the coffin after respawning and repairing.



Fixed an issue where the boulder in Level 5 did not sync properly in online multiplayer mode.



Fixed an issue where the white fog in front of the player group did not clear correctly in online multiplayer mode.



Fixed an issue where the flying skulls in Level 4 are not killing the players.



Fixed an issue where completing a level would update the leaderboard with an incorrect time.



The leaderboard will now sync its records based on each player’s local record. If your record was not displayed properly in the leaderboard before, reopening the game and checking the leaderboard will fix this issue.



Updates

Increased the number of respawns required at a single checkpoint to spawn collectibles from 3 to 5.



Adjusted Level 2’s overall difficulty and improved its path guidance for smoother progression.



Extended the time before entering a failure state when a character is hanging mid-air from 0.1 seconds to 1 second to prevent unfair drops.



Continued Work

We are continuing to enhance corpse physics behavior to make jumping and coffin lifting feel more responsive and controlled.



Work has begun on multiple difficulty modes to better accommodate different playstyles.



Level refinements and overall improvements are underway and will be released in an upcoming follow-up update.



General UI updates are also being developed and will be available soon.



Thank you once again for playing, sharing feedback, and supporting us throughout Early Access.

Your patience and encouragement mean the world to our small team — we’re truly grateful.

Sorry again for any inconvenience caused, and we’ll keep doing our best to deliver a more polished and enjoyable experience with each update.