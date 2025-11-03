There was a small bug where buying the chef skin said you had the seraphim skin when you didnt, and buying the seraphim skin said you didnt have it when you did. This is fixed, I also tweaked the dashing so you dont feel so slippery, as well as adding an inventory system instead of picking up items and dragging them around. You can hold up to 3 items at once and they travel between levels, so you can stockpile bombs or something



Also real quick, 3 crying kids wanted to review bomb my game cause I called out one of them for their dumbass racist reviews, so it would help a lot if you left some positive reviews.

Gonna leave these here :)



