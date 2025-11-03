2/2 Update of Unity Engine Security Patch.

This update contains Unity Editor version changes in addition of first security patch.

Things listed below are now fully available with this new patch.

October 3rd, 2025 – Unity Engine Security Patch

We’ve released an important update to address the Unity security vulnerability reported on October 3rd, 2025. This issue affected certain Unity-powered projects, potentially exposing user systems to risk.

Our latest update includes a full patch that neutralizes this vulnerability and ensures player safety and data integrity.

🔧 What’s included in this update:

Implementation of Unity’s official security fix.

Improved memory handling and asset loading protection.

General performance stability improvements.

⚠️ Action Required:

Please update your game to the latest version to ensure your experience remains safe and stable.

We appreciate your patience and continued support. Thank you for playing Hot Therapy!

— YummySoft Studio