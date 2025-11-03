Patch notes:

added an option to sell all unequipped gear from the "Choose Your Path" screen

changed the appearance of HP bars (let me know if you like them better or not)

the secondary objective and reward are now always different for both choices

added the ability to check skill descriptions using a gamepad (by horizontally moving the right stick)

small mouse targeting adjustments

added the ability to attack the nearest enemy with a keyboard key ('E' by default)

added difficulty ratings for all characters

added floating control tips when running the game for the first time

added a small achievement especially for Czarny DziK :D

fixed a bug where the tracker set bonus stayed active after selling/storing its elements

fixed a bug where some bosses spawned near the entrance, causing a weird situation with them being outside the door and the player stuck on an empty arena (thanks Starweaver for reporting this)

fixed weird pathfinding that sometimes occurred