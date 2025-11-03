 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20653294 Edited 3 November 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • added an option to sell all unequipped gear from the "Choose Your Path" screen

  • changed the appearance of HP bars (let me know if you like them better or not)

  • the secondary objective and reward are now always different for both choices

  • added the ability to check skill descriptions using a gamepad (by horizontally moving the right stick)

  • small mouse targeting adjustments

  • added the ability to attack the nearest enemy with a keyboard key ('E' by default)

  • added difficulty ratings for all characters

  • added floating control tips when running the game for the first time

  • added a small achievement especially for Czarny DziK :D

  • fixed a bug where the tracker set bonus stayed active after selling/storing its elements

  • fixed a bug where some bosses spawned near the entrance, causing a weird situation with them being outside the door and the player stuck on an empty arena (thanks Starweaver for reporting this)

  • fixed weird pathfinding that sometimes occurred

  • fixed a bug that disabled keyboard movement when hovering over some interface elements

