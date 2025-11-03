Ahoy Pirates!



This update brings a few new things for you to enjoy! please keep letting us know what you think, it's the best way to help us make the game better!



* Added floating crates that drop coins, gems, etc.

* Added more soundtracks and stingers (for leveling up, unlocking chests)

* Trying out faster boss encounters

* Improved performance for various weapons and enemies



Thank you for playing,

Daivid.