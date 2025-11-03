 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20653204 Edited 3 November 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ahoy Pirates!

This update brings a few new things for you to enjoy! please keep letting us know what you think, it's the best way to help us make the game better!

* Added floating crates that drop coins, gems, etc.
* Added more soundtracks and stingers (for leveling up, unlocking chests)
* Trying out faster boss encounters
* Improved performance for various weapons and enemies

Thank you for playing,
Daivid.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3448141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link