Ahoy Pirates!
This update brings a few new things for you to enjoy! please keep letting us know what you think, it's the best way to help us make the game better!
* Added floating crates that drop coins, gems, etc.
* Added more soundtracks and stingers (for leveling up, unlocking chests)
* Trying out faster boss encounters
* Improved performance for various weapons and enemies
Thank you for playing,
Daivid.
CRATES, MUSIC and Quality of Life =]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3448141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update