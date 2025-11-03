 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20653171 Edited 3 November 2025 – 19:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🩸 Severance – Daily Update Patch Notes (Nov 3, 2025)

🔧 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where end-of-round rewards always displayed as Investigator for the Ghost.

  • Fixed rewards not being correctly given for being Alive and Correct Ghost Type.

  • Female character now has a working ragdoll on death.

  • Dead players can now use their phone to guess the ghost type.

  • Dead players can no longer talk in game chat.

  • The Ghost can no longer gain energy from dead players.

  • Fixed a rare issue where doors could remain permanently locked — added extra safety guards to prevent lock/unlock desyncs. (Under testing — please report if still occurs!)

  • Voice Chat connection is now much more stable across scenes and after rounds.

👻 New Content

  • 🪞 3 New Ghost Types: Deogen, Hantu, and Goryo.

  • 🌌 1 New Evidence Type: DOTS.

  • 🔦 1 New Equipment Item: DOTS Projector — place it in the ghost room to detect movement from DOTS ghosts.

⚖️ Balance Changes

Equipment Prices

  • EMF: $15

  • Thermometer: $30 → $15

  • Canvas: → $30

  • Sanity Medicine: $90 → $60

  • Doll: → $30

  • Camera: $50 → $25

  • Crucifix: $70 → $100

Gameplay Tweaks

  • Sanity Pills now restore 10 sanity (down from 25).

  • Players can now bring only 1 Crucifix per game.

  • Throw Cooldown: 45s → 30s

  • Lightswitch Cooldown: 45s → 30s

  • Door Slam Cooldown: 45s → 30s

  • Door Lock Cooldown: 90s → 60s

  • Hunt Cooldown: 90s → 60s

  • Passive Sanity Drain: 0.06 → 0.07 per second

💰 Rewards

  • Correct Guess: $50 → $100

  • Correct Guess + Alive: $25 → $75

  • Ghost Kill Reward: $50 → $75

(Evidence timings have been slightly rebalanced to prevent Investigators from winning too quickly before a Ghost can hunt.)

Changed files in this update

