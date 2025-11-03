Fixed an issue where end-of-round rewards always displayed as Investigator for the Ghost.

Fixed rewards not being correctly given for being Alive and Correct Ghost Type.

Female character now has a working ragdoll on death.

Dead players can now use their phone to guess the ghost type.

Dead players can no longer talk in game chat.

The Ghost can no longer gain energy from dead players.

Fixed a rare issue where doors could remain permanently locked — added extra safety guards to prevent lock/unlock desyncs. (Under testing — please report if still occurs!)