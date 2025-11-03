🩸 Severance – Daily Update Patch Notes (Nov 3, 2025)
🔧 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where end-of-round rewards always displayed as Investigator for the Ghost.
Fixed rewards not being correctly given for being Alive and Correct Ghost Type.
Female character now has a working ragdoll on death.
Dead players can now use their phone to guess the ghost type.
Dead players can no longer talk in game chat.
The Ghost can no longer gain energy from dead players.
Fixed a rare issue where doors could remain permanently locked — added extra safety guards to prevent lock/unlock desyncs. (Under testing — please report if still occurs!)
Voice Chat connection is now much more stable across scenes and after rounds.
👻 New Content
🪞 3 New Ghost Types: Deogen, Hantu, and Goryo.
🌌 1 New Evidence Type: DOTS.
🔦 1 New Equipment Item: DOTS Projector — place it in the ghost room to detect movement from DOTS ghosts.
⚖️ Balance Changes
Equipment Prices
EMF: $15
Thermometer: $30 → $15
Canvas: → $30
Sanity Medicine: $90 → $60
Doll: → $30
Camera: $50 → $25
Crucifix: $70 → $100
Gameplay Tweaks
Sanity Pills now restore 10 sanity (down from 25).
Players can now bring only 1 Crucifix per game.
Throw Cooldown: 45s → 30s
Lightswitch Cooldown: 45s → 30s
Door Slam Cooldown: 45s → 30s
Door Lock Cooldown: 90s → 60s
Hunt Cooldown: 90s → 60s
Passive Sanity Drain: 0.06 → 0.07 per second
💰 Rewards
Correct Guess: $50 → $100
Correct Guess + Alive: $25 → $75
Ghost Kill Reward: $50 → $75
(Evidence timings have been slightly rebalanced to prevent Investigators from winning too quickly before a Ghost can hunt.)
