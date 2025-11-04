Now, if you check the 'Start with Windows' option for the program,
it will run even if Steam isn't running.
Program launched via Autorun won't show up as 'Running' in your Steam library.
That's probably the case...
Thank you, '만찐두빵 할매 예비신랑'!!!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Now, if you check the 'Start with Windows' option for the program,
it will run even if Steam isn't running.
Program launched via Autorun won't show up as 'Running' in your Steam library.
That's probably the case...
Thank you, '만찐두빵 할매 예비신랑'!!!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update