Blossom has been reworked More blossom types introduced.

Blossom now only halve at the END of the round.

Blossoms now have a max stack count.

Fragrant blossom now gives blossom boost.

A new buff 'rot' introduced, gained each time blossoms halve, and can be spent on a variety of new techniques.

New 'fungal' technique set introduced, that grow slowly but infinitely.

Seed type techniques now bloom at the start of the next round.

Fatal Flora now only affects the first blossom type gained after it is itself gained.

Many techniques deleted, reworked, or moved.

Rebalanced a lot of items that gave fragrant blossom.

Quality and Hidden Potential now factor into an items cost.

Companions now animate attacks during combat.

Enemies in a horde animate attacks.

You can now set multiple conditions on a stance rule on either an 'AND' or 'OR' mode.

Combat results now show damage from DOT's too.

Reworked custom images to be stored seperate from the save file, reducing file bloat.

Removed the round limit on auto-battle.

Training ground leaving is now bound to escape.

You can now duplicate a stance. Also improved the stances list layout to be more compact.

Fracturing tiles in the pillar grid now has a better UX.

Tidao Feng now has animations.