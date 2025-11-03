Changes
Blossom has been reworked
More blossom types introduced.
Blossom now only halve at the END of the round.
Blossoms now have a max stack count.
Fragrant blossom now gives blossom boost.
A new buff 'rot' introduced, gained each time blossoms halve, and can be spent on a variety of new techniques.
New 'fungal' technique set introduced, that grow slowly but infinitely.
Seed type techniques now bloom at the start of the next round.
Fatal Flora now only affects the first blossom type gained after it is itself gained.
Many techniques deleted, reworked, or moved.
Rebalanced a lot of items that gave fragrant blossom.
Quality and Hidden Potential now factor into an items cost.
Companions now animate attacks during combat.
Enemies in a horde animate attacks.
You can now set multiple conditions on a stance rule on either an 'AND' or 'OR' mode.
Combat results now show damage from DOT's too.
Reworked custom images to be stored seperate from the save file, reducing file bloat.
Removed the round limit on auto-battle.
Training ground leaving is now bound to escape.
You can now duplicate a stance. Also improved the stances list layout to be more compact.
Fracturing tiles in the pillar grid now has a better UX.
Tidao Feng now has animations.
Changing stances now shows the stance name.
Balance Changes
The progenitor echoes are now MUCH harder.
Gravitational Anomaly is now slightly easier.
Power debuffs are now limited to a maximum of 90% of your power for each debuff.
Max barrier is now a softcap. You can exceed it, but you lose half of the excess after each technique. Reduced max barrier significantly to compensate.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a number of places that were showing excessively accurate numbers.
Fixed background destinies when skipping tutorial.
Fixed stats given by modded backgrounds.
Fixed many many typos.
Fixed many more cases of -defense to be vulnerabilty.
Fixed many stances that were using dayspring.
Fixed grudge plate stacking.
Fixed alchemical synthesis mastery names.
Fixed mastery tutorial softlock if you are lucky enough to roll max mastery tier.
Fixed some techniques not having the flat heal mastery.
Fixed stacking of energy resonance.
Fixed being able to click through dialogs in the pillar grid.
Fixed reflective curse being able to be set more than once.
Fixed display of Karmic Reprise mastery.
Fixed Shen henda fruit buffs not stacking by giving them each unique names.
Fixed seeping corruption not stacking.
Fixed Zi Liang being a madlad and patrolling into places he really SHOULDN'T be.
