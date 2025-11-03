 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20653079 Edited 3 November 2025 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Blossom has been reworked

    • More blossom types introduced.

    • Blossom now only halve at the END of the round.

    • Blossoms now have a max stack count.

    • Fragrant blossom now gives blossom boost.

    • A new buff 'rot' introduced, gained each time blossoms halve, and can be spent on a variety of new techniques.

    • New 'fungal' technique set introduced, that grow slowly but infinitely.

    • Seed type techniques now bloom at the start of the next round.

    • Fatal Flora now only affects the first blossom type gained after it is itself gained.

    • Many techniques deleted, reworked, or moved.

    • Rebalanced a lot of items that gave fragrant blossom.

  • Quality and Hidden Potential now factor into an items cost.

  • Companions now animate attacks during combat.

  • Enemies in a horde animate attacks.

  • You can now set multiple conditions on a stance rule on either an 'AND' or 'OR' mode.

  • Combat results now show damage from DOT's too.

  • Reworked custom images to be stored seperate from the save file, reducing file bloat.

  • Removed the round limit on auto-battle.

  • Training ground leaving is now bound to escape.

  • You can now duplicate a stance. Also improved the stances list layout to be more compact.

  • Fracturing tiles in the pillar grid now has a better UX.

  • Tidao Feng now has animations.

  • Changing stances now shows the stance name.

Balance Changes

  • The progenitor echoes are now MUCH harder.

  • Gravitational Anomaly is now slightly easier.

  • Power debuffs are now limited to a maximum of 90% of your power for each debuff.

  • Max barrier is now a softcap. You can exceed it, but you lose half of the excess after each technique. Reduced max barrier significantly to compensate.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a number of places that were showing excessively accurate numbers.

  • Fixed background destinies when skipping tutorial.

  • Fixed stats given by modded backgrounds.

  • Fixed many many typos.

  • Fixed many more cases of -defense to be vulnerabilty.

  • Fixed many stances that were using dayspring.

  • Fixed grudge plate stacking.

  • Fixed alchemical synthesis mastery names.

  • Fixed mastery tutorial softlock if you are lucky enough to roll max mastery tier.

  • Fixed some techniques not having the flat heal mastery.

  • Fixed stacking of energy resonance.

  • Fixed being able to click through dialogs in the pillar grid.

  • Fixed reflective curse being able to be set more than once.

  • Fixed display of Karmic Reprise mastery.

  • Fixed Shen henda fruit buffs not stacking by giving them each unique names.

  • Fixed seeping corruption not stacking.

  • Fixed Zi Liang being a madlad and patrolling into places he really SHOULDN'T be.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3992261
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3992262
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link