⚖️ Update: Book by Book — Leviticus

The Book by Book journey continues with Leviticus, an expansion that explores the ancient laws, traditions, and daily life of the Hebrew people.

Step into a world where order, health, and community were defined by detailed codes of conduct.

Learn how these early laws shaped social structure, hygiene practices, and justice in one of history’s oldest recorded systems.

What’s New

20 brand-new questions inspired by the Book of Leviticus

Challenges covering rituals, purity, cultural customs, and ancient law

A mix of true and false questions to test your historical insight

The third chapter in the Book by Book expansion series

Discover the Roots of Civilization

Uncover how ancient regulations built the foundations of society — and see how much you really know about one of the world’s earliest law codes.