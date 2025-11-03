HERE WE GO SMALL BUT BIG:

So I added the Dialogues to float above Npc heads looks much better.

Fixed the crash when you tried to enter the back room in the cantina.

I fixed the bounty spawns so now its random not all at once.

The flower beds are not in yet those are very fps hungry for some reason

Quest locations and new quests will be in a few days!

On top of that I might have some unseen new bugs that cropped up please let me know!

Please please spread the word about this game, because this passion has been bleeding me for more than six years at this point on my own.

Force your favorite youtuber to play!

GAMMESS FORRR GAMERSS ALWAYYYSSS

Blake "Aggressive Kiwi" Out!

Also demo will be updated later today!