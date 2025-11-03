Hello everyone,
We've got an update with a bunch of fixes. There will be more news soon on how we will progress with further updates.
Fixes
- Autopilot no longer gets stuck in a loop between asteroid field and space station if a core mining mission is accepted with a surface miner equipped
- Further improvements of the autopilot behavior when a mission cannot be completed
- The autopilot cannot cheat travel anymore, when the cargo hold is over capacity for example
- Fixed Locate button returning an empty map in some occasions
- Clicking an asteroid or salvageable ship no longer cancels emergency travel
- Fixed an issue when destroying a ship could create an "empty" item that corrupts the game state
- Fixed Small Mining Autocannon only having a Standard rarity recipe
- Fixed Trade Terminal containing no items for some players
- Fixed "Ancient Surface Plates" and "Ancient Surface Fiber" not giving any refinement result while being able to refine them
- Fixed gatling turrets reloading incorrect amounts when on low ammo
- Fixed being able to install Medium weapons in Small slots in some circumstances
- Mines won't trigger while you're travelling into a POI, potentially causing mines spawn camping the player
Balance
- Leaving the prologue area no longer heavily restricts what items/credits you can bring along
- Changed crafting values of the small mining autocannon
- Changed the name Structural Component to Skeleton Frame (Hopefully making the Gate Construction mission more clear)
- Increased range of the Deployable Mining Turret
We're glad to see a lot of you already enjoying Vanguard Galaxy, let us know what you think here on Steam or on our Discord.
Cheers,
Bat Roost Games
Changed files in this update