3 November 2025 Build 20652971 Edited 3 November 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We've got an update with a bunch of fixes. There will be more news soon on how we will progress with further updates.

Fixes

- Autopilot no longer gets stuck in a loop between asteroid field and space station if a core mining mission is accepted with a surface miner equipped

- Further improvements of the autopilot behavior when a mission cannot be completed

- The autopilot cannot cheat travel anymore, when the cargo hold is over capacity for example

- Fixed Locate button returning an empty map in some occasions

- Clicking an asteroid or salvageable ship no longer cancels emergency travel

- Fixed an issue when destroying a ship could create an "empty" item that corrupts the game state

- Fixed Small Mining Autocannon only having a Standard rarity recipe

- Fixed Trade Terminal containing no items for some players

- Fixed "Ancient Surface Plates" and "Ancient Surface Fiber" not giving any refinement result while being able to refine them

- Fixed gatling turrets reloading incorrect amounts when on low ammo

- Fixed being able to install Medium weapons in Small slots in some circumstances

- Mines won't trigger while you're travelling into a POI, potentially causing mines spawn camping the player

Balance

- Leaving the prologue area no longer heavily restricts what items/credits you can bring along

- Changed crafting values of the small mining autocannon

- Changed the name Structural Component to Skeleton Frame (Hopefully making the Gate Construction mission more clear)

- Increased range of the Deployable Mining Turret

We're glad to see a lot of you already enjoying Vanguard Galaxy, let us know what you think here on Steam or on our Discord.

Cheers,

Bat Roost Games

