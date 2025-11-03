patch 1.12a
fixed title screen bug
fixed wording on signs
added town names to map
fixed capital letter spacing
added more missing translations
update 1.12 changelog (besides languages)
reworked camera a little to be less buggy
added camera movement w/ mouse and right stick
removed bubble behind inventory (I think it looks cleaner without)
implemented brand new font rendering
you can now take true-resolution pictures in free cam with LMB
Simplified Chinese is still on its way, stay tuned!
Have an Easy day!
Changed files in this update