3 November 2025 Build 20652836 Edited 3 November 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

patch 1.12a

  • fixed title screen bug

  • fixed wording on signs

  • added town names to map

  • fixed capital letter spacing

  • added more missing translations

update 1.12 changelog (besides languages)

  • reworked camera a little to be less buggy

  • added camera movement w/ mouse and right stick

  • removed bubble behind inventory (I think it looks cleaner without)

  • implemented brand new font rendering

  • you can now take true-resolution pictures in free cam with LMB

Simplified Chinese is still on its way, stay tuned!

Have an Easy day!

