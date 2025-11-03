 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20652835 Edited 3 November 2025 – 20:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A few players were reporting issues with world generation and things like cabins appearing too often. Turns out there was an oversight with some of the updated distance checking code that caused incorrect distance calculations mostly at world generation time, and for some calculations like cabin generation at world explore time. With this update, cabin generation will be fixed going forward in existing post-v0.11.11 worlds, and new worlds will have everything else fixed up (including village and other feature placement). Apologies for the oversight!

Fixes

  • Fixed bad distance calculation introduced in v0.11.11 for certain world generation based checks that would cause errors when generating new worlds, cabins that would generate too densely, and other similar issues

