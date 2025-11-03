 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20652809 Edited 3 November 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

October 3rd, 2025 – Unity Engine Security Patch

We’ve released an important update to address the Unity security vulnerability reported on October 3rd, 2025. This issue affected certain Unity-powered projects, potentially exposing user systems to risk.

Our latest update includes a full patch that neutralizes this vulnerability and ensures player safety and data integrity.

🔧 What’s included in this update:

  • Implementation of Unity’s official security fix.

  • Improved memory handling and asset loading protection.

  • General performance stability improvements.

⚠️ Action Required: Please update your game to the latest version to ensure your experience remains safe and stable.

We appreciate your patience and continued support. Thank you for playing X Roulette!

YummySoft Studio

