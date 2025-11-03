I'm a few days late with this one - but Warchest of the Headless Hunters is now available on the Steam shop !!
This DLC adds a new ally to Ruby's team from the Brandywine Forest / Hunter Lodge area. Functions similar to the snake and has its own unique class!
Some quick notes about the patch that released alongside this (6.8.4.0) -
• Changes EXP required for leveling Saboteur & Synergist classes due to a learn skill bug created by their requirements being different.
• Added 3 Supply, 1 Target, & 1 Strike quest to the Team HH Lodge in Brandywine Forest, alongside a lore drop from those 4 NPCs.
• Fixed lingering 2020 halloween event bugs.
• Adjusted halloween item drop rates and associated skills.
Some quick notes about the DLC itself (Warchest of the Headless Hunters)
• Allows access to the Imp pet from Brandywine Forest area, in a cabinet within the hunter lodge.
• Unlike previous DLCs, the check for ownership is ongoing. Our other DLCs will uninstall locations causing an error/crash when you try to access a location you no longer have installed. This one will run the check for DLC ownership every time pets are added or removed from the party. Basically, we had a problem with people returning the Founders Packs back when they had a price tag, before they were "Gift Pack". I don't intend to let people keep what they haven't paid for - I think that's fair.
• The check is only whether or not a DLC is installed, nothing to do with whether or not you are currently online.
• Imp will leave the party any time the Snake also leaves the party.
• I'm still overseeing any potential issues - if something comes up, please let me know ASAP!
6.8.4.0 [Build #189, Release Date: November 3, 2025]
New: - The Headless Hunter Lodge in Brandywine Forest is ready for volunteers... almost! Visit this location for a new series of hunter Supply, Target, and Strike quests! - A new ally is available via the Warchest of the Headless Hunters DLC available on the Steam shop!
Fixes:
- Team HH: Inititation I now adds to the Complete section of the save menu upon accepting the next quest from the same NPC. This quest does not add or remove from the "active quest" display at all.
- Fixed a blocked path issue in the 2020 Halloween event.
- Fixed the 2020 Library Guardian encounter.
- Fixed Sabotage Element Break effect.
- Lightning Rage now prevents access to Synergy, Sabotage, and Swordsman abilities.
- Fixed an issue where Synergist and Saboteur classes would allow quick learning of skills from other classes based on the EXP required discrepancy by bringing the EXP required to level up in line with other classes. However, they also now gain 33% more EXP than regular classes.
Updates & Changes:
- Drop rates for 2020 & 2021 Halloween event enemies have been scaled down to be more in line with the new 2025 event. However, these other enemies now also benefit from conditional Sabotage based drops.
- Newly acquired + weapons from the Hallows set show their attack element in the tooltip and have HP, MP, or TP regeneration effects. Previously acquired Hallows weapons do not inherit these updates due to the way gear works in the game engine.
- Shadow Rend reworked. Is dark type, can apply Luck Break (33%), and tooltip adjusted.
- Soul Drain reworked - has Piercing, lower base damage and longer cooldown, but greatly improved mastery effect. No longer grants TP.
- Lash now factors in four times the attacker and defender's luck instead of just one. No longer grants TP.
- Increased Sweet Candy drop rate from Brandywine Sadkins.
- New icons for both versions of -Break abilities to distinguish easier between Saboteur magical breaks and Skill physical breaks when uncontrolled characters use them.
Notes, Known Issues & Other:
- Removed 67 unused audio files.
- Removed 327 unused sv_enemies.
- Removed 50 unused battleback1.
- Removed 50 unused battleback2.
- Removed 60 unused faces.
- Progress through Brandywine Countryside is blocked beyond the current available 5 Team HH quests. Stay tuned for the next update!
