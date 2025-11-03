I'm a few days late with this one - but Warchest of the Headless Hunters is now available on the Steam shop !!

This DLC adds a new ally to Ruby's team from the Brandywine Forest / Hunter Lodge area. Functions similar to the snake and has its own unique class!

Some quick notes about the patch that released alongside this (6.8.4.0) -

• Changes EXP required for leveling Saboteur & Synergist classes due to a learn skill bug created by their requirements being different.

• Added 3 Supply, 1 Target, & 1 Strike quest to the Team HH Lodge in Brandywine Forest, alongside a lore drop from those 4 NPCs.

• Fixed lingering 2020 halloween event bugs.

• Adjusted halloween item drop rates and associated skills.

Some quick notes about the DLC itself (Warchest of the Headless Hunters)

• Allows access to the Imp pet from Brandywine Forest area, in a cabinet within the hunter lodge.

• Unlike previous DLCs, the check for ownership is ongoing. Our other DLCs will uninstall locations causing an error/crash when you try to access a location you no longer have installed. This one will run the check for DLC ownership every time pets are added or removed from the party. Basically, we had a problem with people returning the Founders Packs back when they had a price tag, before they were "Gift Pack". I don't intend to let people keep what they haven't paid for - I think that's fair.

• The check is only whether or not a DLC is installed, nothing to do with whether or not you are currently online.

• Imp will leave the party any time the Snake also leaves the party.

• I'm still overseeing any potential issues - if something comes up, please let me know ASAP!