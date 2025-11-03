 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20652715 Edited 3 November 2025 – 18:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The Pit Supervisor Supervisor will now inform the Pit Supervisor (you) that you need to go to the office to upgrade your facilities. In addition, the helpful text telling you to take pictures of your tourists for money will no longer accidentally be lost in the mail.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3566101
  • Loading history…
