Modest Tutorial Expansion
Update notes via Steam Community
The Pit Supervisor Supervisor will now inform the Pit Supervisor (you) that you need to go to the office to upgrade your facilities. In addition, the helpful text telling you to take pictures of your tourists for money will no longer accidentally be lost in the mail.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update