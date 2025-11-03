 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20652684 Edited 3 November 2025 – 18:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
MULTIPLAYER

Fixed several audio and visual issues related to player-specific hallucination scares.
Fixed an issue where players could remain stuck in spectator mode after being revived.
Fixed a bug where forest ambient scare sounds were not playing at all.
Fixed an issue preventing clients from returning to the menu after pressing the button at the end of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2796181
