MULTIPLAYER
Fixed several audio and visual issues related to player-specific hallucination scares.
Fixed an issue where players could remain stuck in spectator mode after being revived.
Fixed a bug where forest ambient scare sounds were not playing at all.
Fixed an issue preventing clients from returning to the menu after pressing the button at the end of the game.
Hotfix v0.99B
