Dear Steam community,

The halloween event for Unpossess: Exorcism Simulator is now over.

Thank you for playing during this time and I hope you gained a lot of XP and rewards to purchase customizable items!

What is next for Unpossess?

Another update for Unpossess: Exorcism Simulator is being planned and will consist of a new case, new objectives and new mechanics. There is currently no timeframe on when this will be available but please stay tuned for more information. You can join our Discord community here.

New game in development: Toy Terribles

Last but not least.....I would like to use this post to announce a new game that is in development. It's called Toy Terribles and this will be available next year. You can support me by wishlisting here:

Catch you up later!

- chreseeba (solo developer)